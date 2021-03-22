SG Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 67,803 Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. Sleep Number comprises 1.4% of SG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total value of $1,303,134.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,107,530. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

SNBR stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.98. 3,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%. Analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

