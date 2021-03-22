Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock worth $5,357,289 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 147,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

