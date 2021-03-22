Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $513.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,474,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 885,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 474,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

