Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) COO Sells $67,319.60 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 457,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

SELB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

