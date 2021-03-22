Second Curve Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 419,074 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. The Bancorp accounts for 11.9% of Second Curve Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Second Curve Capital LLC’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Bancorp by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Bancorp by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $867,200.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TBBK opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.68 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

