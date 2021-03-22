Seaport Global Securities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NRG Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $3.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.07. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NRG Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

NRG opened at $37.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,937 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NRG Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,593,000 after buying an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,631,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,346,000 after buying an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,626,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,158,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

