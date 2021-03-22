SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Trading Up 50.9% Over Last Week

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. SCRIV NETWORK has a market capitalization of $42,068.50 and $39.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 50.9% higher against the US dollar.

About SCRIV NETWORK

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SCRIV NETWORK is scriv.network. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Scriv Network is a unified blockchain technology that delivers state-of-the-art data assurance, verication, time-stamping and an IPFS (InterPlanetary File Sharing) network. The Network is designed to provide safety, impartiality, and cost-efficiency without the need for a third-party intermediary. “

Buying and Selling SCRIV NETWORK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.