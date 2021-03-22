Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

SCHH opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.52. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

