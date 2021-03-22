Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Stock Position Raised by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 234.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 778.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,594.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. 910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,919. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.