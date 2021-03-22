Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

SBGSY stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.95.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.