Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SARTF opened at $426.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $214.10 and a 52-week high of $550.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $463.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

