Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by King Street Capital Management L.P.

King Street Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,400,000 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for 10.3% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.77% of Sabre worth $67,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SABR stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.18.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

