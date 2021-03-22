S. Muoio & CO. LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Xilinx accounts for about 1.5% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

