S. Muoio & CO. LLC Acquires New Stake in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000. Inphi makes up approximately 1.7% of S. Muoio & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Inphi by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Inphi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Inphi by 6,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inphi alerts:

Inphi stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,115. Inphi Co. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $182.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

IPHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total value of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.