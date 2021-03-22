Rupee One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Rupee has a total market cap of $84,575.89 and approximately $12.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000280 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 57.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee Profile

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,558,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

