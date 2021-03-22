Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 853 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist upped their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FCN traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.05. 13,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,936. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $626.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

