Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 118,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 950,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,939,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

G traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 4,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.09. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.56%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

