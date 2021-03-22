Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Running Oak Capital LLC decreased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,028,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 821.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 850,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after acquiring an additional 758,100 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after acquiring an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,601,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,017,000 after acquiring an additional 557,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after acquiring an additional 408,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,381. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.30.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

