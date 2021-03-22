Running Oak Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,289. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

