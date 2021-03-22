Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Primerica makes up 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Running Oak Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Primerica worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 137.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 67.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 319,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 54.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.20 and a twelve month high of $157.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

