Running Oak Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $136.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,985. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

