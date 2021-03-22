Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUBY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,326,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 23,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after buying an additional 278,848 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.