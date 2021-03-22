Router Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $712,828.00 (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $4.74 or 0.00008299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $712,828.00 worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.64 or 0.00466754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00138968 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $442.17 or 0.00774021 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00075641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,786,919 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

