Roth Capital Raises Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target to $45.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. BTIG Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21. Green Thumb Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

