Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.22.

ROP stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $399.51. 6,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.86 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $390.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

