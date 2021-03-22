Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $8.54 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 156,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,262,000 after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.26. 208,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.88. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $199.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.56, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

