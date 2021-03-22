Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA owned approximately 0.94% of Artesian Resources worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $368.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.02.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

