Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Grows Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 615.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,643 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $94.63. 37,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $104.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.87.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

