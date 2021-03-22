Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 72,976 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,976 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 2.1% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $24,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.20.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $275.00. 104,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,445. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.03 and a 200 day moving average of $262.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

