Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.43.

Shares of BAC opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $332.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 96,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5,438.1% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 555,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 545,821 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

