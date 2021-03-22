Robert W. Baird Raises Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.11.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM stock opened at $174.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $177.88.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.