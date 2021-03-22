Robert W. Baird Lowers U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.39.

NYSE USB opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $44.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 303,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,234 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

