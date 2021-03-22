RMPL Trading 12.5% Lower This Week (RMPL)

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. RMPL has a market cap of $627,792.31 and $1,666.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RMPL token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RMPL has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00464793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.64 or 0.00138492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00056049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.17 or 0.00753247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00074544 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC.

RMPL Token Profile

RMPL’s total supply is 805,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,529 tokens. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io

RMPL Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RMPL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

