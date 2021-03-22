Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,036 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Magnite worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $50.68 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.08 and a beta of 2.45.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,461 shares of company stock worth $7,596,300 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

