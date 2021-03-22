Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,189 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.47 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

