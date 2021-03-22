Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.83 Million Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

ADUS stock opened at $109.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.41. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Manning sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $105,570.00. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total value of $126,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

