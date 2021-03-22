Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN: CANF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/17/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company's lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. "

3/11/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/5/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/26/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

2/4/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Can-Fite BioPharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

