Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.21. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $37.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.69 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after acquiring an additional 89,745 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,279,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,932,000 after acquiring an additional 204,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,756,750.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara Hamilton sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $333,685.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,237 shares in the company, valued at $733,694.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,516 shares of company stock valued at $21,046,521. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

