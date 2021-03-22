Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

RGEN opened at $203.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.79. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total transaction of $275,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 689,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

