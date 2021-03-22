Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $7.05 Million Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 420,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

X stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $24.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

