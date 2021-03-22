Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 72,500 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.74% of Zumiez worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ stock opened at $46.34 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $6,052,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,299,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,092 in the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

