Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,836 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,836 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $214,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

GRC stock opened at $34.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $912.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.