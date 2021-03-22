Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 216,300 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of CareTrust REIT worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 112,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 353,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 159,021 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,127,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after buying an additional 95,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRE. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.84 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.