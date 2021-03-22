Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 74,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Modine Manufacturing worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 842,782 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $821.71 million, a P/E ratio of -145.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.