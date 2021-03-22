Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 142,600 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1,953.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $57.20 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

