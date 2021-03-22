Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.
RWT opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.