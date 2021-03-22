Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

RWT opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,629,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

