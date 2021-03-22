RedFOX Labs Achieves Market Cap of $365.61 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 61.3% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $365.61 million and approximately $7.13 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00259734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00098021 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

