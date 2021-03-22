Reby Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,320 Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after buying an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,303,000. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.29 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.78.

