Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.54 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

