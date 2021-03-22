Reby Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5,455.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $66.86 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.34.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

